Antoine Winfield

Antoine Winfield Injury: Ruled out for Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Winfield (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Winfield has been sidelined since going down with the knee injury in Week 14 against the Raiders. Kaevon Merriweather has been starting in Winfield's place on the back end of Tampa Bay's defense. Merriweather, however, has been dealing with a knee issue of his own.

Antoine Winfield
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

