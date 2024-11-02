Antoine Winfield Injury: Should be good for Monday

Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Saturday that Winfield (foot) will be good to go for Monday's game against the Chiefs, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Winfield injured his foot during Friday's practice, and while it's unclear whether it's the same foot that caused him to miss four regular-season games, it doesn't appear serious enough for him to be held out of Monday's contest. Across his last three games since returning from injury, Winfield has logged 21 tackles (11 solo), including 1.0 sacks, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery.