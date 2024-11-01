Antoine Winfield Injury: Suffers foot injury at practice
Winfield (foot) suffered a foot injury at the Buccaneers' practice Friday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Winfield was limited at practice as a result or the foot injury and was reportedly in good spirits in the locker room afterwards. More clarity on the safety's status for Week 9 will come following the team's final practice of the week Saturday before their matchup with Kansas City on Monday Night Football.
