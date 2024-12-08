Antoine Winfield Injury: Undergoing MRI on Monday

Winfield will undergo an MRI on the knee he injured during Sunday's 28-13 win over the Raiders, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The MRI will provide clarity on Winfield's status for the tail end of the 2024 regular season, starting with Week 15 against the Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 15. The Buccaneers are dealing with several injuries in the secondary including Josh Hayes (hamstring), Bryce Hall (ankle), Mike Edwards (hamstring) and Jordan Whitehead (pectoral). Kaevon Merriweather -- who tied Lavonte David for a team-high seven tackles Monday -- would be the next man up at free safety if Winfield were to miss time.