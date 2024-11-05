Antoine Winfield News: Bucs' leading tackler in loss
Winfield recorded 12 tackles (five solo) during Monday's 30-24 overtime loss at Kansas City.
Winfield played a remarkable 82 defensive snaps Monday, his most in a single game this year by a healthy margin, and he somewhat predictably earned a season-high tackle total as well. He projects as a good IDP option in most formats heading into a Week 10 matchup versus the 49ers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now