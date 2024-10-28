Antoine Winfield News: Makes seven stops vs. Atlanta

Winfield recorded seven total tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 31-26 loss to the Falcons.

Tampa Bay's top free safety has now played 100-percent of the team's defensive snaps in back-to-back weeks since returning from a foot injury in Week 6. Winfield's seven stops Sunday brought his season total up to 28 tackles through four appearances. The All-Pro from Minnesota is expected to continue making plays as one of the best safeties in the NFL as the season progresses.