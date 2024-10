Winfield totaled four tackles (all solo), defensed a pass and returned a fumble for a touchdown in a 51-27 Week 6 win against New Orleans.

Winfield saw his first action since Week 1, as he missed four weeks due to a sprained foot. The star safety logged a modest four tackles Sunday, but he still made a big impact by recovering a first-quarter Saints fumble for a 58-yard touchdown. That was Winfield's first career TD in his fifth NFL season.