Anton Harrison News: Absent from injury report
Harrison (shoulder) was not listed on the Jaguars' injury report Wednesday.
Harrison left in the second quarter of Jacksonville's Week 16 loss to Las Vegas due to a shoulder injury. It doesn't appear to be a serious issue for him, however, as he was not listed on the Jaguar's first injury report of the week. Barring any setbacks, Harrison should start at right tackle against the Titans on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now