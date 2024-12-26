Fantasy Football
Anton Harrison News: Absent from injury report

Published on December 26, 2024

Harrison (shoulder) was not listed on the Jaguars' injury report Wednesday.

Harrison left in the second quarter of Jacksonville's Week 16 loss to Las Vegas due to a shoulder injury. It doesn't appear to be a serious issue for him, however, as he was not listed on the Jaguar's first injury report of the week. Barring any setbacks, Harrison should start at right tackle against the Titans on Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars
