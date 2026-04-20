Anton Harrison News: Fifth-year option excercised

The Jaguars picked up the fifth-year option connected to Harrison's rookie contract Monday.

Harrison has been a consistent presence at left tackle for three years, and another year of salary regulation for a key player protecting quarterback Trevor Lawrence makes a lot of sense. The 24-year-old is set to make $4.199 million in 2026 before his fifth-year option grants him $19.072 in 2027. If Harrison's consistency remains, the Jaguars will likely pay him for future years beyond the confines of a rookie deal.