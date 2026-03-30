Anton Harrison News: Jags picking up fifth-year option
Jacksonville GM James Gladstone said Monday that the team will pick up the fifth-year option of Harrison's rookie deal, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Harrison has been more than reliable at LT for the Jaguars since joining the team as the No. 27 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He remains under contract with Jacksonville through 2027 and projects to continue starting at LT for that span.
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