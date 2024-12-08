Anton Harrison News: Late scratch due to illness Week 14

Harrison (illness) isn't suiting up for Sunday's matchup against Tennessee, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Harrison wasn't on the Jaguars' injury report heading into the weekend, so it's likely that symptoms of the illness began quite recently. The second-year offensive lineman had started all 29 of Jacksonville's regular-season games after being picked in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but he'll miss his first career contest Sunday. Cole Van Lanen figures to start at right tackle in Harrison's absence against the Titans.