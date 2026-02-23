Antonio Gibson Injury: Released by New England
The Patriots released Gibson (knee) on Monday.
Gibson is still rehabbing a torn ACL, which he suffered in Week 5 of this past season. Prior to the injury, he rushed 25 times for 106 yards and one touchdown, while adding two catches for six yards on three targets. Gibson will turn 28 years old in June and has appeared in 83 career regular-season contests. In addition to his offensive duties, Gibson is also an experienced return man.
Antonio Gibson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Gibson See More
-
NFL Free Agency
2026 NFL Offseason Salary Cap Casualties: Players in Danger of Being Released13 days ago
-
NFL Picks
Patriots vs Giants Odds and Bets for Monday Night Football84 days ago
-
NFL Picks
NFL Odds Tracker: NFL Week 13 Odds, Over/Unders and Spreads88 days ago
-
NFL Picks
NFL Odds Tracker: NFL Week 12 Odds, Over/Unders and Spreads96 days ago
-
NFL Picks
NFL Line Movement: NFL Week 11 Odds, Over/Unders and Spreads103 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Gibson See More