Antonio Gibson headshot

Antonio Gibson Injury: Released by New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 1:17pm

The Patriots released Gibson (knee) on Monday.

Gibson is still rehabbing a torn ACL, which he suffered in Week 5 of this past season. Prior to the injury, he rushed 25 times for 106 yards and one touchdown, while adding two catches for six yards on three targets. Gibson will turn 28 years old in June and has appeared in 83 career regular-season contests. In addition to his offensive duties, Gibson is also an experienced return man.

Antonio Gibson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Gibson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Gibson See More
2026 NFL Offseason Salary Cap Casualties: Players in Danger of Being Released
NFL
2026 NFL Offseason Salary Cap Casualties: Players in Danger of Being Released
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
13 days ago
Patriots vs Giants Odds and Bets for Monday Night Football
NFL
Patriots vs Giants Odds and Bets for Monday Night Football
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
84 days ago
NFL Odds Tracker: NFL Week 13 Odds, Over/Unders and Spreads
NFL
NFL Odds Tracker: NFL Week 13 Odds, Over/Unders and Spreads
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
88 days ago
NFL Odds Tracker: NFL Week 12 Odds, Over/Unders and Spreads
NFL
NFL Odds Tracker: NFL Week 12 Odds, Over/Unders and Spreads
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
96 days ago
NFL Line Movement: NFL Week 11 Odds, Over/Unders and Spreads
NFL
NFL Line Movement: NFL Week 11 Odds, Over/Unders and Spreads
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
103 days ago