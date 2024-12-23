Antonio Gibson News: Carries 10 times Sunday

Gibson carried 10 times for 28 yards and caught both of his targets for eight yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Bills.

Gibson also recorded a fumble (which was recovered by New England) in the contest, while logging 43 of a possible 73 snaps on offense, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. Meanwhile, starting RB Rhamondre Stevenson was on the field for 32 snaps en route to carrying 12 times for 60 yards and a TD and catching his only target for 13 yards, while fumbling once (recovered by Buffalo) and also being involved in a turnover (assigned to QB Drake Maye) that the Bills turned into a score. As Saturday's game against the Chargers approaches, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald relays that head coach Jerod Mayo indicated that it's a possibility that the team could start Gibson over Stevenson in Week 17. The last time that happened (stemming from Stevenson's ball-security issues early on this season), the two backs each logged 28 snaps in the Patriots' Week 5 loss to the Dolphins, with Stevenson carrying 12 times for 89 yards and a TD and catching four passes for three yards, while Gibson rushed six times for 52 yards, adding one catch for four yards. With that in mind, it's plausible that Gibson could handle enough touches versus Los Angeles to merit deep-league lineup consideration, but Stevenson figures to remain part of the game plan, even if he doesn't take the first snap out of the team's backfield.