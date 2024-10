Gibson rushed five times for six yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 25-22 win over the Jets.

Gibson was used in a backup role while Rhamondre Stevenson rumbled for two touchdowns on 20 carries. Stevenson even got all three of the targets among New England's running backs. Even in a favorable matchup against the reeling Titans, Gibson will be tough to trust in Week 9 with a healthy Stevenson occupying a workhorse role.