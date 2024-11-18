Antonio Gibson News: Four carries Sunday

Gibson carried four times for 18 yards and caught his only target for two yards in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Rams.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Gibson was on the field for 13 of a possible 76 snaps on offense, while Rhamondre Stevenson logged 58 snaps and 20 carries in the contest. As long as Stevenson remains available, neither Stevenson or JaMycal Hasty (five snaps, two carries) merit fantasy lineup consideration.