Antonio Gibson headshot

Antonio Gibson News: In line to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Gibson will start at running back over Rhamondre Stevenson in Saturday's game against the Chargers, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

On the heels of his recent fumbling issues, Stevenson is slated to give way to Gibson on Saturday, at least in terms of the starting assignment. That said, we'd still expect Stevenson to see his share of work versus the Chargers, but his ball security issues of late should lead to Gibson seeing a higher percentage of New England's backfield snaps than usual in Week 17.

Antonio Gibson
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
