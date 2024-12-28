Antonio Gibson News: Leads team backfield Saturday

Gibson ran for 63 yards on 12 carries against the Chargers on Saturday.

The Patriots previously indicated that Gibson would start over Rhamondre Stevenson in this game, but evidently the Patriots meant that Gibson would merely get the most usage of the two, as Stevenson was for some reason still the ceremonial starter Saturday. It's not clear what New England meant to convey with that, but Stevenson finished with only two carries for one yard while Gibson otherwise took over the backfield. Stevenson was previously reported as benched due to his prolific fumbling, and it remains to be seen if the Patriots mean to continue making a point on that front. Neither Patriots running back is likely set up all that great against the Bills in Week 18, but it seems like Gibson has the recent momentum, mixed signals from the Patriots coaches aside.