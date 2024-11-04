Fantasy Football
Antonio Gibson headshot

Antonio Gibson News: Limited role Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 4, 2024 at 8:46am

Gibson was on the field for eight of a possible 69 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Titans, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Gibson finished the contest with one carry for minus-one yard and caught his only target for 12 yards. While working behind Rhamondre Stevenson (51 snaps, 10 carries versus Tennessee), Gibson carries limited fantasy upside ahead of a Week 10 trip to Chicago.

Antonio Gibson
New England Patriots
