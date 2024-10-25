Fantasy Football
Antonio Hamilton headshot

Antonio Hamilton Injury: Could return for Week 8

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 25, 2024

Hamilton (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hamilton missed the Falcons' Week 7 loss to the Seahawks due to a back injury. However, the South Carolina State product has a chance to return in Week 8 after logging a week of limited practice sessions. If he's unable to play through the issue Sunday, expect Dee Alford to see increased work as the Falcons' top slot cornerback.

