Antonio Hamilton Injury: Could return for Week 8

Hamilton (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hamilton missed the Falcons' Week 7 loss to the Seahawks due to a back injury. However, the South Carolina State product has a chance to return in Week 8 after logging a week of limited practice sessions. If he's unable to play through the issue Sunday, expect Dee Alford to see increased work as the Falcons' top slot cornerback.