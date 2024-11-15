Antonio Hamilton Injury: Out in Week 11

Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters Friday that Hamilton (pectoral) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Amna Subhan of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hamilton logged three consecutive DNPs during Atlanta's week of practice after likely sustaining a pectoral injury in the team's Week 10 loss to the Saints. With Hamilton, Dee Alford (hamstring) and Mike Hughes (neck) all ruled out for Week 11, the only corners on the Falcons' active roster without an injury designation are A.J. Terrell, Kevin King and Clark Phillips.