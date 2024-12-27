Fantasy Football
Antonio Hamilton

Antonio Hamilton Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 27, 2024 at 12:49pm

Hamilton (quadriceps) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hamilton is now set to miss his fifth game of the season Sunday, as he was unable to practice throughout the week after sustaining a quadriceps injury in Atlanta's Week 16 win over the Giants. With Kevin King (concussion) also ruled out, Dee Alford is the Falcons' only slot cornerback available for the Week 17 contest.

Antonio Hamilton
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
