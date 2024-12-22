Antonio Hamilton Injury: Won't return against Giants
Hamilton (quadriceps) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Giants, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Hamilton injured his quadriceps in the first quarter of Sunday's game, and he will not rejoin the team following halftime. Kevin King is slated to see more snaps at slot corner for the second half due to Hamilton's injury.
