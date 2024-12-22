Fantasy Football
Antonio Hamilton

Antonio Hamilton Injury: Won't return against Giants

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Hamilton (quadriceps) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Giants, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hamilton injured his quadriceps in the first quarter of Sunday's game, and he will not rejoin the team following halftime. Kevin King is slated to see more snaps at slot corner for the second half due to Hamilton's injury.

Antonio Hamilton
Atlanta Falcons

