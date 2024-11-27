Antonio Hamilton News: Full practice Wednesday

Hamilton (pectoral) was a full participant at the Falcons' practice Wednesday, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

Hamilton appears to be set to return to the field after missing the team's Week 11 loss to the Broncos with a pectoral injury before the team was idle in Week 12. The 31-year-old could step into a starting role at cornerback against the Chargers on Sunday with Dee Alford (hamstring) and Mike Hughes (neck) still nursing injuries.