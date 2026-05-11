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Antonio Hamilton News: Staying with Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

The Commanders signed Hamilton on Monday.

Hamilton played 15 games for the Commanders in 2025, totalling 18 tackles (12 solo) and two passes defensed. The cornerback was a consistent special teams contributor who was also called upon as a defensive depth piece late in the season. His consistency and versatility have earned him another year with the Commanders as the team looks to contend for the NFC East title.

Antonio Hamilton
Washington Commanders
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