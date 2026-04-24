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Antonio Williams News: Lands with Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 7:01pm

The Commanders selected Williams in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 71st overall.

Williams primarily operated as an inside receiver during his four-year college career at Clemson. He was limited to just 10 games during his senior year due to a hamstring injury, but his 2024 campaign was his best, when he was named to the All-ACC First-Team with 75 catches for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns over 14 games, though he also recorded eight drops. Williams was one of the speedier receivers available in the draft, which translates to all three levels of the field, and he also has experience as a punt returner which could help him with his snap count as a rookie. Terry McLaurin leads the Commanders' wide receiver room, but with a strong offseason and training camp, Williams has a chance to win the WR2 job, considering his main competition comes from Luke McCaffrey (collarbone), Treylon Burks and Dyami Brown at the moment.

Antonio Williams
Washington Commanders
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