Antonio Williams News: Solid gain on one reception

Williams brought in one of three targets for 16 yards in the Commanders' 20-7 preseason win over the Dolphins on Friday.

The rookie third-round pick has been impressing in camp and even receiving some limited first-team reps, so his busy and productive night Friday relative to playing time wasn't surprising. Williams outperformed Luke McCaffrey (zero catches on two targets), who's directly above him on the Commanders' unofficial depth chart, against the Dolphins, and it remains to be seen if the Clemson product can keep pushing his veteran teammate in Washington's second preseason game on the road against the Lions on Saturday, Aug. 22.