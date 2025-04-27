Antwane Wells News: Set to reunite with college QB

Wells is slated to sign with the Giants as an undrafted free agent, Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reports.

Wells was dominant with James Madison for two years before leaping to the SEC and dominating at Soth Carolina, although his 2023 season was hampered by injuries. He finished his college career at Ole Miss and served as a dependable possession receiver, posting 28 receptions for 553 yards and six touchdowns across 13 games. The Giants drafted Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart in the first round.