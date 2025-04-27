Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Antwane Wells headshot

Antwane Wells News: Set to reunite with college QB

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Wells is slated to sign with the Giants as an undrafted free agent, Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reports.

Wells was dominant with James Madison for two years before leaping to the SEC and dominating at Soth Carolina, although his 2023 season was hampered by injuries. He finished his college career at Ole Miss and served as a dependable possession receiver, posting 28 receptions for 553 yards and six touchdowns across 13 games. The Giants drafted Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart in the first round.

Antwane Wells
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now