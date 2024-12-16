Ar'Darius Washington News: Gets another interception Sunday

Washington recorded five tackles (two solo) and an interception during Sunday's 35-14 win against the Giants.

Washington came down with a jump ball thrown deep between the numbers late in the fourth quarter, preserving a 35-14 Ravens lead and setting his team up to run out the clock. He also played all 60 of Baltimore's defensive snaps Sunday, and he figures to play a near-every down role again in Week 16 versus the Steelers.