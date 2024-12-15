Fantasy Football
Ar'Darius Washington News: Good to go Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Washington (personal) is active against the Giants on Sunday.

Washington didn't travel with Baltimore on Saturday due to a personal matter, but he made his way to New Jersey and appears set to suit up against the Giants. He's been starting at free safety of late, playing every one of Baltimore's defensive snaps since Week 11. Washington has already logged more defensive snaps (458) this season than he did over his first three campaigns in the NFL.

