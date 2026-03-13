Ar'Darius Washington News: Inks deal with Big Blue

Washington signed with the Giants on Friday, Matt Citak of the team's official site reports.

Washington signed with the Ravens in May of 2021 and spent the first five years of his NFL career in Baltimore, appearing in 29 regular-season games over that span. He spent most of the 2025 campaign on the reserve/PUP list due to a torn Achilles but was cleared to make his debut in mid-December. He logged seven tackles (three solo) and one forced fumble across four regular-season games while serving in a rotational role in the secondary. Washington will likely operate in a similar role with the Giants, though he will have the opportunity to compete with Tyler Nubin (neck) and Jevon Holland (knee) for a starting role at safety in 2026.