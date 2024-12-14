Ar'Darius Washington News: May sit out Week 15

Washington is dealing with a personal matter and is questionable to play against the Giants on Sunday.

Washington isn't traveling with the Ravens to New Jersey on Saturday, but there's still a chance he could arrive on his own and suit up against the Giants. The fourth-year pro has stepped into an every-down role of late, logging 100 percent of Baltimore's defense snaps in each of the team's past three games. If Washington can't play Sunday, Marcus Williams could be asked to step up.