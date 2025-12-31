Key was removed from the Titans' Week 17 loss to the Saints due to what was initially reported as a back injury. He has since been diagnosed with a hip issue, which prevented him from participating in the opening practice of Week 18 prep. The veteran pass rusher will have two more opportunities to log at least a limited session ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jaguars. Key has accumulated 16 tackles (seven solo), including 2.5 sacks, across seven games since the Titans' Week 10 bye.