Arden Key headshot

Arden Key Injury: Logs DNP on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Key didn't practice Wednesday due to a back injury, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Key appears to have picked up this back injury in the Titans' Week 12 win over the Texans, despite playing 83 percent of the team's defensive snaps and recording two total tackles. The veteran pass rusher almost certainly needs to upgrade to at least limited practice participation Thursday or Friday in order to suit up for Sunday's contest in Washington.

Arden Key
Tennessee Titans
