Arden Key News: Forces critical turnover vs. Pats

Key logged two solo tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble during Sunday's 20-17 overtime win over New England.

Key made a pivotal play during the Titans' win Sunday. He sacked Drake Maye for a seven-yard loss early in the fourth quarter, stripping the ball in the process that was picked up by Jeffery Simmons. That eventually led to a six-yard touchdown pass from Mason Rudolph to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine five plays later to give the Titans a one-touchdown lead. All 4.0 of Key's sacks during the regular season have come over the Titans' last three games.