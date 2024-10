Key recorded two tackles (two solo) including 1.0 sacks during Sunday's 34-10 loss at Buffalo.

It took until Week 7, but Key was finally able to put a notch in the sack column in what was otherwise a dismal day for the Titans' defense. Because Tennessee is so often playing from behind, Key hasn't gotten as many opportunities to rush the passer up to this point in 2024 as in seasons past.