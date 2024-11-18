Fantasy Football
Arden Key News: Logs fifth sack of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Key finished Sunday's 23-13 loss to Minnesota with five solo tackles, including 1.0 sacks.

Key and Kenneth Murray were the only two Titans to sack Sam Darnold on Sunday, with Key's taking place midway through the fourth quarter for an eight-yard loss. Key is 1.5 sacks shy from matching his career best with the 49ers in 2022. Through 10 regular-season games, Key has logged 26 tackles (20 solo), including 5.0 sacks, one pass defense, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

