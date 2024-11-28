Arden Key News: Logs full practice Thursday

Key (back) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's injury report, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Key was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's practice report due to a back injury, but it doesn't appear to be a lingering issue as he was listed as a full participant for Thursday's session. In the seven regular-season games since the Titans' Week 5 bye, Key has logged 20 tackles (15 solo), including 5.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles.