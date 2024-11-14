Arden Key News: Returns to practice Thursday
Key (back) was a full participant during Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Key was held out of Wednesday's practice due to a back injury, but that doesn't appear to be an issue as he was able to participate in Thursday's session without restrictions. Key has logged 4.0 sacks through nine regular-season games, which is second-most on the Titans behind Harold Landry (5.0).
