Arik Armstead News: Disappoints in Jacksonville

Armstead tallied 29 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and three passes defended over 17 games in 2024.

The veteran defensive lineman inked a three-year, $51 million deal with the Jaguars this past offseason after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the 49ers. Armstead's first season in Jacksonville was underwhelming, as he recorded just 2.0 sacks, tying his rookie year for the lowest total of his career while appearing in 16 or more games in a season. However, the 31-year-old did tie his career high in passes defended in a single season. Having signed a large contract with Jacksonville in 2024, Armstead is expected to remain one of the team's top interior defensive linemen in 2025.