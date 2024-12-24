Armon Watts Injury: Designated to return
The Giants designated Watts (shoulder) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.
Watts has been out since the team's Week 12 loss versus Tampa Bay but is now one-step closer to making his return. The team will have until the end of the regular season to officially activate the 28-year-old, who will likely serve as a reserve defensive end once healthy.
