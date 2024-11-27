Armon Watts Injury: Placed on IR

Watts (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Watts was expected to miss Thursday's contest against the Cowboys as a result of a shoulder injury he presumably suffered in Week 12 versus the Buccaneers, but he will now be forced to sit out at least the next four games with the injury. In his absence, Jordon Riley is a candidate to see additional snaps on the defensive line.