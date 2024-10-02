Armon Watts Injury: Released from Pats' IR

The Patriots released Watts (undisclosed) from injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Watts was placed on IR at the end of training camp with an unspecified injury. He was set to miss the entire 2024 season, but the 2019 sixth-round pick will now have the chance to sign with a team once he's fully healthy. Watts appeared in 15 regular-season games for the Steelers in 2023, during which he tallied 15 tackles (six solo), including 0.5 sacks.