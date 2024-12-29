Armon Watts Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Watts (knee) will not return to Sunday's game against the Colts, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The defensive end tried to stand after suffering the injury but fell to the ground and had to be carted off, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. Watts was activated off injured reserve Saturday after missing four games, and his pressure of Colts QB Joe Flacco helped force an interception in the first half. Elijah Garcia might step into more rotational snaps in Watts' absence.