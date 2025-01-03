Armon Watts Injury: Shifts to IR

Watts (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Watts sustained a knee injury in the Giants' Week 17 win over the Colts and was unable to practice all week, making his shift to IR on Friday no surprise. The 27-year-old appeared in just five games for the Giants this season, recording seven total tackles over 83 defensive snaps. White Watts is sidelined for the Giants' Week 18 divisional matchup against the Eagles, expect Elijah Garcia to serve as the team's top reserve defensive end.