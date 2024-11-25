Armon Watts News: Dealing with injury
Watts (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice report, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Watts played his typical workload during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers but seemingly picked up the injury along the way. With the Giants set to play Thanksgiving day against the Cowboys, the Arkansas product has a limited amount of time to recover. However, he'll work to get back on the practice field Tuesday or Wednesday.
