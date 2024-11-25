Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Armon Watts headshot

Armon Watts News: Dealing with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Watts (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice report, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Watts played his typical workload during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers but seemingly picked up the injury along the way. With the Giants set to play Thanksgiving day against the Cowboys, the Arkansas product has a limited amount of time to recover. However, he'll work to get back on the practice field Tuesday or Wednesday.

Armon Watts
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now