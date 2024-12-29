Armon Watts News: Suiting up against Indianapolis

Watts (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Watts missed the Giants' last four games due to a shoulder injury. He progressed enough in his recovery this past week to be activated off injured reserve Saturday, and he will play available to play Sunday. Watts and Elijah Garcia will provide rotational depth at defensive end behind starters Elijah Chatman and Rakeem Nunez-Roches.