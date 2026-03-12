Arnold Ebiketie News: Signs with Philly
Ebiketie signed a one-year contract worth up to $7.3 million with the Eagles on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Ebiketie gets $4.3 million guaranteed and has appeared in 67 of a possible 68 regular-season games since entering the league as a 2022 second-round pick of the Falcons. He only started 12 of those contests as a part-time player on defense for Atlanta. Despite the limited snaps, Ebiketie has 16.5 career sacks and will add juice to Philly's pass rush.
