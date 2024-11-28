Arron Mosby Injury: Being evaluated for concussion

Mosby (head) exited Thursday's game against the Dolphins in the third quarter and is being evaluated for a concussion.

It's unclear if Mosby will be able to return to the game, but he'll need to be cleared by an independent doctor after being assessed for the potential concussion. If Mosby doesn't return to the game, then the Packers' depth on the defensive side of the ball could be tested, though his absence could mean more snaps for Kingsley Enagbare or possibly Brenton Cox.