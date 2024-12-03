Arron Mosby News: Absent from injury report

Mosby (head) was not on the Packers' injury report Tuesday.

Mosby left in the third quarter of this past Thursday's game against the Dolphins and was being evaluated for a concussion. His full practice Monday and his lack of an injury designation Tuesday indicates that he has cleared the league's concussion protocols and will be available for Thursday's game against the Lions. Mosby has logged four tackles (three solo) in the Packers' three games since the Week 10 bye.