Art Green headshot

Art Green News: Staying with New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 2:42pm

Green has agreed to terms on a contract to remain with the Giants, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Green played in 11 games for the Giants in the 2025 season, totalling 11 special-teams tackles, including six solo tackles. The cornerback was a pivotal piece of the team's success on punts and kickoffs in 2025, and his efforts will be rewarded with another contract.

Art Green
New York Giants
