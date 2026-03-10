Art Green News: Staying with New York
Green has agreed to terms on a contract to remain with the Giants, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.
Green played in 11 games for the Giants in the 2025 season, totalling 11 special-teams tackles, including six solo tackles. The cornerback was a pivotal piece of the team's success on punts and kickoffs in 2025, and his efforts will be rewarded with another contract.
